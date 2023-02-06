Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Montanaro Asset Management Ltd

Montanaro Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $3,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Fox Factory by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Fox Factory by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $123.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $409.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

