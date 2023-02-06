Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.48

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.48 and last traded at $69.06, with a volume of 655900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

Fortive Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.43.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Fortive by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

