Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,196 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 283,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,850 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 67.6% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 608,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 138,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

