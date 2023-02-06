Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Makes New $11.72 Million Investment in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 140,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $11,718,000. Blackstone accounts for approximately 17.4% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $42,970,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $40,046,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 431,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 18,919,939 shares of company stock valued at $161,900,196 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.29.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

