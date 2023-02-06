FlatQube (QUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $48.52 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, FlatQube has traded up 11% against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $48.52 million and approximately $30,150.09 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for $3.25 or 0.00014085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.00429221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,744.21 or 0.29276230 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.45 or 0.00423025 BTC.

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.34376701 USD and is up 9.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,087.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

