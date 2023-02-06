Flagship Investments Limited (FSI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

Flagship Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

Insider Transactions at Flagship Investments

In other Flagship Investments news, insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th.

Flagship Investments Company Profile

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

