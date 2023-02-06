First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Trims Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,302 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Target accounts for about 1.1% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Target were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plancorp LLC grew its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 2.4% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 3.7% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,090,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,899. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

