First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Takes $150,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBD. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,982,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,718,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,812,725. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.