First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Purchases 625 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 253,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,418,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,133,477. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.