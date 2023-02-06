Financial Review: GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) vs. ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GreenLight Biosciences and ImmunityBio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00

GreenLight Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. ImmunityBio has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.85%. Given GreenLight Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GreenLight Biosciences is more favorable than ImmunityBio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

24.4% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of ImmunityBio shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and ImmunityBio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A ImmunityBio $930,000.00 1,863.76 -$346.79 million N/A N/A

GreenLight Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmunityBio.

Risk & Volatility

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and ImmunityBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -195.71% -45.30% ImmunityBio -71,743.44% N/A -104.67%

Summary

GreenLight Biosciences beats ImmunityBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

