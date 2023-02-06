Financial Analysis: Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) and Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -4.96% -14.33% -2.75% Versus Systems -843.35% -70.42% -56.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tucows and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,202.97%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than Tucows.

75.2% of Tucows shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versus Systems has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Versus Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $304.34 million 1.29 $3.36 million ($1.49) -24.36 Versus Systems $770,000.00 0.14 -$17.85 million ($7.26) -0.13

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Tucows is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tucows beats Versus Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

