Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,247 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 1.09% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $15,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 263,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 70,534 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 395,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNCL opened at $52.07 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $42.22 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.14.

