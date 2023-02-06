Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 59,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.17 and its 200 day moving average is $128.48. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.101 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

