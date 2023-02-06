Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,372 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.13.

NYSE:CVS opened at $85.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $84.82 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

