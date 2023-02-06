Fernwood Investment Management LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after buying an additional 9,664,130 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,333,000 after acquiring an additional 340,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,265,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,107,000 after acquiring an additional 386,551 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,942,000 after acquiring an additional 326,461 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.10 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $54.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56.

