Fernwood Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 402.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $169.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $130.52 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.99.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock worth $30,700,018 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

