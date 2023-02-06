Fernwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Alphatec worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 902,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $218,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $212,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 556,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,992.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $799,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,481,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,070,167.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock worth $3,001,300. 33.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATEC stock opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $13.79.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

