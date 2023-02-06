Evmos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.08 Million (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market cap of $126.76 million and $1.08 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evmos coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Evmos alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00426574 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,708.56 or 0.29095639 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00423734 BTC.

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.