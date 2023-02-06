EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 401,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 328,776 shares.The stock last traded at $36.79 and had previously closed at $37.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

