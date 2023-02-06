Evercore ISI Boosts Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target to $375.00

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $375.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Align Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Align Technology from $265.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $358.78.
Align Technology Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $343.10 on Thursday. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $552.00. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.52.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
