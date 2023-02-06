EscoinToken (ELG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.70 Million

EscoinToken (ELG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, EscoinToken has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $148.70 million and $1.70 million worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EscoinToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00012868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00426711 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.15 or 0.29105014 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425703 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken’s launch date was April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee.

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

