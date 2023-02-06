Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Entravision Communications has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years. Entravision Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Entravision Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

EVC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.97. 258,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. Entravision Communications has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.10 million, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.10 million.

In other news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

