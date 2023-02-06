Enigma (ENG) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Top Exchanges

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 6th. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $68,738.25 and $110,826.24 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enigma token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

