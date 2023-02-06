Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $14.68 billion and $1.87 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for approximately $172.72 or 0.00759083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Enegra (EGX) Token Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The official message board for Enegra (EGX) is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 173.00347641 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,936,120.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

