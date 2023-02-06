Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of ESBA opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.00.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile
