Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBAGet Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ESBA opened at $7.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Empire State Realty OP LP engages in real estate activities. It owns, manages, operates, acquires, and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

