Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0027

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $48.25 million and approximately $32,936.53 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,844,743 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

