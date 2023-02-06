Electroneum (ETN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,695.67

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and $29,695.67 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014742 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Electroneum Coin Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,862,446 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.
Electroneum Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
