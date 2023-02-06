Electroneum (ETN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,695.67

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $48.55 million and $29,695.67 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001071 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00014742 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,938,862,446 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.