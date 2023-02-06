Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $1.51 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $30.68 million and $3.03 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.51 or 0.00006570 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

