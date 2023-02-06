Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Reduces Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,487 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $152.00. 926,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,314. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $161.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

