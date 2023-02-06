Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 469,142 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.49. 2,301,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,490. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,042.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,114 shares of company stock worth $9,120,434 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

