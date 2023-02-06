Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,280 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.12% of Halliburton worth $27,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HAL. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,069,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,662. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

