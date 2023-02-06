Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,968 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $19,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $266.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,769. The company has a market cap of $195.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

