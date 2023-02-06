Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of PulteGroup worth $24,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PulteGroup by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 530,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 59,751 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 19.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 731,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,421,000 after purchasing an additional 119,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 123,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PHM stock traded down $0.77 on Monday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 924,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.