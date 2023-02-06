Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 595,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,987,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.31% of Doximity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Doximity by 60.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Doximity by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Doximity in the first quarter worth about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 53.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after acquiring an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Insider Transactions at Doximity

Doximity Price Performance

In related news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.58. 1,196,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,960. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $102.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.