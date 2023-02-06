ECOMI Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (OMI)

ECOMI (OMI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, ECOMI has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. ECOMI has a total market cap of $259.52 million and $754,576.74 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECOMI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002624 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00425278 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,665.56 or 0.29007242 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.73 or 0.00425303 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
ECOMI is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 tokens. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com. The official message board for ECOMI is medium.com/ecomi. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ECOMI Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECOMI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.