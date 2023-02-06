easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given New GBX 370 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.83) to GBX 370 ($4.57) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 450 ($5.56) price target on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 410 ($5.06) price target on easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.41) price objective on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.31) to GBX 560 ($6.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 529.92 ($6.54).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 496.20 ($6.13) on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 276.87 ($3.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 729.20 ($9.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 399.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 372.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

About easyJet

In other news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk acquired 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($48,964.90). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,310 shares of company stock worth $4,009,880.

(Get Rating)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.