Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,463,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 185,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.71% of Duke Energy worth $508,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $906,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 104.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $100.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

