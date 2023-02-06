Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading 2.9% Higher

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.34. 157,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 826,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $835.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,952,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after buying an additional 4,213,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 68,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

Featured Articles

