Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Syverson Strege & Co’s 3rd Largest Position

Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 5.5% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Syverson Strege & Co owned 1.11% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 227,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 80,373 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6,670.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after buying an additional 2,180,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,517,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.38. The company had a trading volume of 83,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

