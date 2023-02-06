Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services & Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. WorthPointe LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.03. 29,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,689. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13.

