Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.85. 117,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,400. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.03. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $58.05.

