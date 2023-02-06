DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Increased to $10.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DRH. Compass Point dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.66. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

