DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.52

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 4218 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

About DFI Retail Group

(Get Rating)

DFI Retail Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of retail products. It operates through the following business segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The Food segment comprises of supermarket, hypermarket, and convenience store businesses. The Health and Beauty segment offers personal care and baby care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DFI Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFI Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.