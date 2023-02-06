Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Price Target Lowered to C$9.00 at Acumen Capital

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Acumen Capital from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of TSE:DXT opened at C$6.00 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$8.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$391.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$244.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

