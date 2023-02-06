Delta Apparel (DLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.65). Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $115.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. On average, analysts expect Delta Apparel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Delta Apparel Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.37. Delta Apparel has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40.

Insider Transactions at Delta Apparel

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

In other Delta Apparel news, Director A Alexander Taylor II acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,184.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $58,475. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 33.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.