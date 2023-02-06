Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $102.62 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $9.74 or 0.00042399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

