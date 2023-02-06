DB Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,252 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.27. 156,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,481. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

