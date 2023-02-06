DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 955 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 209.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,788 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 90,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,769. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28.

