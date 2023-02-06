DB Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF comprises 1.7% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,689,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,690,000 after purchasing an additional 233,961 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,903,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 561,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 101,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 125,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,418,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.55. 4,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.26. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $122.07.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

