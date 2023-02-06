DB Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $43,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Shares of HR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 141,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,589. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

